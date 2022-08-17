Police officers fire at suspect during arrest attempt in SE Portland

Officers attempted to arrest Robert Connelly on several state and federal warrants. No one was injured during the shooting.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers fired shots at a 49-year-old man on Tuesday while trying to take him into custody on state and federal warrants linked to gun crimes and sexual assault charges.

Members of the Portland Police Bureau's (PPB) Focused Intervention Team (FIT) were attempting to arrest Robert Connelly near Southeast Lambert Street and Southeast 82nd Avenue just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 16. Connelly pointed a gun at the officers and the officers fired their weapons at Connelly, PPB said. Connelly ran into a nearby business and barricaded himself inside.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the scene and Connelly surrendered.

No one was injured during the incident, according to PPB.

Connelly was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of burglary in the first degree, three counts of menacing with a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, escape in the second degree and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Adhering to the use of force review process, PPB will conduct an internal review of the incident and the case will go before the Police Review Board.

Anyone with information about the incident who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-220929.