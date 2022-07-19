Portland police shut down Southeast Portland blocks in search for shooting suspect

Police said the suspect is believed to have been involved in a North Portland shooting earlier on Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police tactical teams responded and officers shut down multiple blocks in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood near Ed Benedict Park during a search for a shooting suspect.

In a statement, the Portland Police Bureau said that the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) — Portland's answer to SWAT — and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) had responded to an area near Southeast 104th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard to assist East Precinct officers in the search.

Officers were looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting in North Portland earlier on Tuesday, PPB said. The suspect shot a man and stole his vehicle, and police later found the stolen vehicle in the area being searched. The victim, a man, was hospitalized and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Southeast 104th was closed between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. Southeast 108th was closed between Southeast Powell and Southeast Holgate.

"Community members within that perimeter are being asked to lock doors and windows and shelter in place during the search," PPB said.

The search and road blocks were highly reminiscent of two similar recent incidents, both involving shootings that happened in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood within the last several weeks.

Portland police responded just before 8 p.m. on Friday to the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard for a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, 44, shot to death.

During the investigation, officers shut down Southeast Powell from Southeast 122th Avenue to Southeast 128th, as well as Southeast 124th on the north side of Powell.

In another deadly shooting one week prior, police shut down roads after one man was killed and another injured at Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Powell. In that instance, police were searching for suspects in a wide area between Southeast 108th and Southeast 122nd.