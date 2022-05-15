Search underway for suspect believed to be armed in Southeast Portland

Police said a wanted suspect fled from a traffic stop before running away on foot near Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Ramona Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are searching in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood for a wanted suspect who they believe may be armed.

Around 3:20 p.m. Sunday, a Portland police officer tried to pull over a vehicle in the 5700 block of Southeast 128th Avenue near the Springwater Corridor Trail. Police said the officer knew the driver was a wanted suspect.

The driver sped away toward the area of Southeast 136th Avenue and Ramona Street, then pulled over and ran on foot.

"Evidence recovered at the car left officers to believe that the subject may be armed," police said in a news release.

The Portland Police Bureau has called in the Special Emergency Reaction Team and crisis negotiators to assist with the police response.

Authorities have set up a perimeter from Southeast 134th Avenue to Southeast 140th Avenue and from Southeast Ramona Street to the Springwater Corridor Trail.