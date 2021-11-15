Portland police officers shot at, hit by drunk driver during separate calls this weekend

Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, president of the Portland Police Association, said the Saturday and Sunday night calls highlight the unpredictability of daily police work.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Debris was scattered all over the northwest corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Prescott Street on Monday morning. Much to the shock of neighbors, it was evidence of what happened just hours earlier.

"It's quiet," neighbor Tim Leitch said. "Quiet neighborhood for the most part."

Not on Sunday night, though.

Police say around 11:15 p.m., a drunk driver slammed into a Portland police cruiser, which then crashed into a utility pole. KGW is told as police investigated the crash, a second drunk driver intentionally drove into a crowd of officers and bystanders. One officer was hit. Others used a taser to get the driver under control.

"I didn't hear any of that," Leitch said. "Damn that's harsh. I couldn't dream of something like that."

On Saturday night, near Northeast 92nd Avenue and Halsey Street, Portland police officers found themselves in another volatile situation. During a traffic stop, investigators say, a man and woman jumped out of a car and as they ran off one of them shot at officers. One of the bullets hit the side mirror of a police cruiser.

"It's hard to see these things happening," Sgt. Aaron Schmautz said. "I'm definitely worried about my officers."

"It's an odd time right now," he said. "It's a dangerous time but I think it's important people understand the sacrifices that law enforcement officers make every day to keep them safe."

"I'd be scared for them," Leitch added. "It's hard enough to be under that pressure all the time when you're in uniform."

Count Leitch among those who empathize with officers. He is relieved they escaped serious injury over the weekend. He is hoping for calmer days ahead.

"There are some harsh times here and I don't know why," Leitch said. "I don't know why people are at such a boiling point."