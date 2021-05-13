Police investigate string of armed robberies in Northeast Portland

Victims in Sullivan's Gulch and Irvington neighborhoods were robbed last weekend on Mother's Day.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland police investigating a string of armed robberies in the Sullivan's Gulch and Irvington neighborhoods last Sunday.

"Never would I have expected to be robbed at gun point any day of the week, much less on Mother's Day," said Rachel, who lives in Sullivan's Gulch.

What was supposed to be a fun afternoon took a terrifying turn. She was walking with a friend on Northeast 26th and Clackamas when she heard a car screech around the corner and stop.

"A young man jumped out with a gun and said give me everything you have or I will shoot you in the face."

Rachel is now concerned about her safety and didn't want to give her last name, but did want to warn others.

"I handed him my phone that's all I had on me," Rachel said. "He kept yelling 'give me everything' and I dropped the bags I was carrying, I didn't have anything else and my friend started taking cash out of her wallet."

Then she says a second person got out of car with a gun and started shouting.

"Give me everything you have or I will shoot you. My friend tried to hand him the cash and they wanted the whole wallet. And when they had everything, I started yelling they needed to leave, they needed to go, they had everything."

The women would later find out they weren't the only victims. Two other armed robberies were reported in the neighborhood within a 45-minute span. One robbery happened near Irvington Elementary School and another at 22nd and Broadway.

Police confirm all were committed by the same three people.

"They just looked super young, I would estimate they were between12 or 14 years old. I wouldn't' think any of them were over 18," Rachel said.

Portland police did not give details on the case, saying it's an active investigation. Neighbors tell KGW the driver of the car was arrested but fear the other two haven't been caught.