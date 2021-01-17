Portland police investigate double slaying

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland Police are investigating an early morning double homicide in the city’s Centennial neighborhood.
The victims' bodies were found when officers responded to the area at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after a caller reported a shooting. Homicide Division detectives were investigating the scene.
No additional details on the victims or manner of their death was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this incident please contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0871.
Police also remind the community that Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.