Portland police investigate double slaying

The victims' bodies were found when officers responded to the area at about 3:30 a.m. in the Centennial neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland Police are investigating an early morning double homicide in the city’s Centennial neighborhood.

The victims' bodies were found when officers responded to the area at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after a caller reported a shooting. Homicide Division detectives were investigating the scene.

No additional details on the victims or manner of their death was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this incident please contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0871.