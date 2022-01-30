Portland police investigate deadly shooting in Hazelwood neighborhood

Overnight on Sunday police said they located a dead person with gunshot wounds. There is no suspect information at this time.

Overnight early Sunday morning a man has been shot and killed in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood.

Officers were called out to reports of gunshots at 1:46 a.m.on Southeast Stark Street. When they arrived they located a man who died from apparent gunfire injuries on Southeast Oak Street just east of 97th Avenue.



The suspect or suspects left the area before police arrived and have not been located. No arrests have been made in this case.



The Portland Police homicide detectives are conducting an investigation.

During the investigation, Southeast 97th Avenue was closed between Southeast Stark Street and East Burnside Street. Southeast Oak Street is closed between Southeast 97th Avenue and Southeast 99th Avenue.



If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889 or Detective William Winters William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466.