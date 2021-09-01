Portland police seek help identifying people involved in clashes

Police are asking the public to help identify six people involved in a large fight in Northeast Portland on August 22.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are asking the public to help identify six people involved in violent clashes between far-left and far-right groups on Aug. 22 in downtown and Northeast Portland.

Large fights involving fireworks and other explosive devices broke out near a vacant K-Mart store along Northeast 122nd Avenue Sunday evening, after large but mostly separate demonstrations earlier that day. Police made no immediate arrests during or after the fighting. Police made one arrest that Sunday — 65-year-old Dennis Anderson of Gresham, who allegedly fired a gun near Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street.

Police released photographs of six people they say committed crimes but have not been identified. PPB is asking people to leave tips through the "Can You ID Me?" website. All are accused of disorderly conduct connected to the large brawls in Northeast Portland.

Police said detectives have identified people involved in violent behavior and possible criminal assaults, but said no victims have come forward to report those assaults, which can make cases difficult to prosecute. Anyone who was a victim should call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 21-681328, police said.