Portland police respond to four early morning shootings; 1 person wounded

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers responded to four shootings Thursday morning. One person was wounded in one of the shootings and taken to a hospital. In the other shootings, several homes were hit by bullets but no one was hurt.
There is no information to suggest any of the shootings were related, police said.
The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) released the following information about the shootings:
2:55 a.m. – Officers heard gunshots in the Hazelwood neighborhood near Northeast 102nd Avenue and East Burnside Street. They went into the area and found that an apartment on Northeast 102nd Avenue had been hit. There was nobody inside when officers arrived and nobody appeared to have been injured. Officers found more than 10 cartridge casings at the scene.
4:04 a.m. – Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the Centennial neighborhood, near the 16000 block of Southeast Alder Street. They arrived to find two separate apartments had been struck by bullets, although nobody was injured. Officers found more than 10 cartridge casings at the scene.
4:52 a.m. – Officers responded to a report of shots in the Montavilla neighborhood, near Southeast 89th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Street. Officers arrived and found that a residence and a vehicle had been hit by bullets, but nobody was injured. Officers found at least 20 cartridge casings at the scene.
7:09 a.m. – Officers responded to a report of shots in the Reed neighborhood, near Southeast 28th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. Officers arrived and found a person at a gas station suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. That victim was taken to a hospital. Officers secured the crime scene and searched the area for a suspect. The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) responded to investigate.
Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to contact Portland police.
