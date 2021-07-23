Portland police, FBI to increase presence downtown this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers and FBI agents plan to increase their presence downtown this weekend after last weekend’s mass shooting that killed 18-year-old Makayla Harris and wounded six other people.

PPB said officers from the North and East Precincts will be reassigned to Central Precinct to provide more resources during the overnight hours this weekend.

"Last week's tragic shooting reverberated throughout the community," said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell in a news release. "We are seeing almost nightly gun violence, but as things open up, we want people to feel safe, as they come downtown and gather in the Entertainment District. We are trying to use our resources effectively in order to accomplish this while also responding to 911 calls.”