Police officer fatally shoots man in SE Portland

Police said the man, a suspect in a domestic violence incident, was armed and fired a shot first, after which an officer shot him. The suspect died at the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday morning in southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

PPB said the man was a suspect in a domestic violence incident. According to a news release, officers responded to Southeast 148th Avenue and Clinton Street around 12:06 a.m. Sunday to a report that a man and woman were fighting. Police said the man was armed and fired a shot first, after which an officer shot him. The suspect died at the scene.

Video of the shooting from an eyewitness (warning: video is graphic and may be disturbing to viewers) shows two officers approach the man and try to take him into custody. The man struggles with officers and both officers and the man fall to the ground and grapple with each other. It appears the man has a gun in his hand and a gunshot can be heard on the video. The video shows what appears to be the officer on top of the man wresting the gun from him, after which the other officer fires their weapon in the direction of the man. Once the officer fires their weapon, six shots are heard on the video.

PPB Chief Chuck Lovell responded to the scene and the mayor's office was notified of the shooting. "I'm glad our officers are okay, and this highlights how dangerous this job can be," Lovell said in the news release.

The PPB Homicide Unit is investigating. PPB said investigators spent the morning collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Anyone who has information about this shooting and has not spoken to police is asked to contact Detective Stephen Gandy at stephen.gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill at anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 22-197823.

PPB will conduct an internal review, after which the case will go before the Police Review Board, which is made up of community members, Bureau members and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division. Investigative files and any grand jury transcripts will be posted on the PPB Open Data page once the entire investigation and legal process is complete.