Portland police run operation to clear out vacant Washington Center

The shuttered downtown Portland property has become notorious in recent weeks as an open-air fentanyl market.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police deployed a large number of officers to clear out the empty Washington Center building in downtown Portland on Wednesday, targeting a site that has become known in recent weeks as an open-air fentanyl market.

Portland police responded to 11 overdoses during the first weekend in April, three of which became fatal, and a majority of them were near the vacant property at Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street.

The Portland Police Bureau confirmed Tuesday that officers had begun to patrol the block 24/7, and the PPB Central Bike Squad posted an Instagram story Wednesday morning detailing the broader operation inside the building.

Photos and video included in the Instagram story show officers getting ready for the operation (described as a "13 hour day") at around 7 a.m., then gathering at 4th and Washington and entering the front doors of the building.

The caption in one of the images indicates that the operation's goal was "clearing out and boarding up" the building. Police have not released any further details about the scale or goals of the operation.

Additional photos on Instagram show the officers searching through the inside of the building, much of which appears dilapidated and heavily mold-infested, with a lot of graffiti on the walls. Multiple videos show officers having to use a battering ram to break down locked internal doors.

