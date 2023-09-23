Police arrest Oregon City man after barroom stabbing in Portland's Central Eastside

Portland police said that the stabbing victim was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a man accused of stabbing someone inside of a Central Eastside bar late Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded just before midnight on Friday to reports of a stabbing at a bar near Southwest Yamhill Street and 2nd Avenue. Inside, they found someone suffering from serious injuries.

Police used their individual first aid kits to begin treating the victim, PPB, using multiple tourniquets and chest seals. Crews from Portland Fire & Rescue and AMR then arrived to take over treatment, taking the victim to the hospital. PPB said that the victim's injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

While this was going on, officers were able to get a description of the suspect, broadcasting it to other officers in the area. Minutes later, police found the suspect at Southwest 3rd and Jefferson, five blocks to the south. Officers confronted the suspect, who surrendered to them. Police seized a knife as evidence.

PPB identified the suspect as 29-year-old Aaron J. Calhoun of Oregon City. He was booked into jail on a single charge for second-degree assault.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Major Crimes, and reference case number 23-250295.

