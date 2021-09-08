Portland police ask for tips in 2017 unsolved homicide

Investigators believe Desmond Antonio Garrett, 40, was shot, then crashed into a power box and an empty parked vehicle in Northwest Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for information about a 2017 shooting in Northwest Portland that left a 40-year-old man dead.

On Sept. 7, 2017 around 10:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street. Emergency dispatch also received reports of a car crash at the same intersection.

According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), officers found Desmond Antonio Garrett dead inside a white Mercury sedan. The state medical examiner determined Garret died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Garret, who is also known as "Munchie," was shot, then crashed into a power box and an empty parked vehicle.

Officers found evidence of a shooting at Northwest 6th Avenue between Flanders and Everett Streets.

Police have not released any suspect information and no one has been arrested.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.