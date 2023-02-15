Portland police arrest man accused of several knife attacks against women

Three women were treated for non-life threatening injuries and a fourth women escaped unharmed after four separate attacks in Southeast Portland.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland Police arrested a man wanted in the case of four assaults against women, three of them resulting in knife injuries.

On Feb. 14, police arrested 27-year-old Christopher Luchini at the Market of Choice grocery store on Southeast 10th and Belmont Street where he worked.

The arrest came after police found multiple surveillance videos confirming that Luchini was their suspect, according to court documents. Police said while serving a search warrant, they also found property belonging to Luchini connected to the assaults.

All four attacks happened near SE 10th and Belmont between Jan. 12 and Feb. 7.

One victim whose first name is Tu-Nhi, told KGW that Luchini attacked her the night of Jan. 30. She said she and a friend had just left a yoga class when Luchini walked up to her.

“He tapped me on the shoulder from behind,” said Tu-Nhi. “I think the knife was inside his sleeve, so he just kind of cut me down the shoulder.”

Tu-Nhi was treated at a local hospital where she received several stitches for the approximately 4-5 inch gash.

“I'm pretty traumatized,” said Tu-Nhi. “I just hope that he doesn't do this to anybody else.”

On Wednesday, Luchini was arraigned on three counts of assault in the second-degree, attempted assault in the second-degree, and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He’s due back in court on Feb. 24.