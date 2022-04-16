Portland police arrest two more armed suspects in Friday pursuits

One chase started with the pursuit of a reckless driver; the other involved a wanted man seen on the street in Old Town.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested two armed suspects in separate chases on opposite sides of the city on Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

One chasse was in pursuit of a wanted man spotted in Old Town. The other pursued a reckless driver careening through Southeast.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, PPB said, bicycle patrol officers were riding through Old Town when they spotted a man identified as 32-year-old Joe V. Sanders near Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest Lovejoy Street.

The officers knew that Sanders had warrants out for his arrest, PPB said, and that he may have been armed with a gun. He also had a "history of running from and fighting with police," the agency said.

As the officers moved in toward Sanders, he ran away on foot. Officers saw a handgun in one of his hands as he ran, but he tossed the gun into the back of a passing truck, police said.

Officers were able to surround Sanders and take him into custody after he surrendered.

A loaded handgun was recovered from the bed of the passing pickup truck and seized as evidence, PPB said. Sanders was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on his existing warrants.

According to court documents, Sanders is awaiting trial in at least four separate cases; one in which he allegedly punched a police officer in the face while trying to escape arrest, another in which he allegedly spit in a deputy's face at the Multnomah County Detention Center, another in which he allegedly tried to break into someone's car, and one in which he allegedly fled from police in a stolen pickup.

In Southeast Portland Friday evening, officers from PPB's Focused Intervention Team (FIT) tried to stop a driver who was seen speeding, among "other reckless driving behavior." The driver didn't stop for police, and officers decided not to pursue.

Instead, PPB's plane followed the driver's progress from the air, allegedly spotting the driver passing in oncoming lanes of traffic, running red lights, and driving on sidewalks.

Near Southeast 127th Avenue and Southeast Woodward Street, the driver and a passenger were seen jumping out of the car. They were taken into custody with the help of a K-9 unit, PPB said.

Officers seized a loaded gun, a generous amount of ammunition, drugs and cash.

The driver, 38-year-old Dale A. Field of Portland, was booked on charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless driving, attempt to elude, and drug trafficking charges.