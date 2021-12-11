Man taken to hospital after police shooting in Lents neighborhood

Southeast Holgate Boulevard remains closed Saturday night between Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast 92nd Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a police shooting in the Lents neighborhood.

The incident started at about 7:51 p.m. when police attempted a traffic stop in the area of Southeast Schiller Street and Southeast 92nd Avenue. The subject sped away from the officer, police said.

Police maneuvers caused the vehicle to crash near Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 88th Avenue.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the scene, police said in a news release.

No officers reported injuries.