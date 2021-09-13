Multiple apartments, cars hit by gunfire in Northeast Portland neighborhood

Portland Police found 100 casings in the Parkrose neighborhood early Sunday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A least 100 gunshots were fired early Sunday morning during a shooting in the Parkrose neighborhood of Northeast Portland. The bullets struck four apartments and five cars, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Multiple people who live in the area of Northeast 95th Avenue and Prescott Street called police and 911 just past 4 a.m. on Sunday to report hearing gunshots. Police arrived and found more than 100 cartridge casings. Officers also said the casings were in different calibers, suggesting multiple guns were used.

There are no reports anyone was injured and police haven't released a suspect description.

An investigation is underway and officers are searching for tips. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.