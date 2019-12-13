PORTLAND, Ore. — A panhandler who threw rocks through the windows of five Portland businesses has been sentenced to 20 days in jail and ordered to pay more than $9,000 for the damage.

She said she smashed the windows because she was mad that no one was giving her money.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 30-year-old Marlena Rochelle Neely told authorities she was homeless and had been asking people for $5. She said she would shatter a window every time she was refused, because she was tired of people not helping her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Neely, who was sentenced Wednesday, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

