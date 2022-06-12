Portland police arrest motorcyclist in fatal hit-and-run

Police said a man on a motorcycle hit a woman in the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street on Saturday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a motorcyclist who reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian then fled the scene Saturday night.

Police said a man on a motorcycle hit a woman in the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street around 10 p.m. The woman was dead when officers arrived on scene.

A short time later, police located and arrested the motorcyclist for the fata hit-and-run. Police did not immediately say what charges he would be facing. The East County Vehicular Crimes Team is in investigating.

Southeast 162nd Avenue was temporarily closed between East Burnside and Southeast Glisan Street.

This was at least the third fatal hit-and-run crash in the city of Portland in the past week.

On Monday, June 6, around 9 p.m. police said a driver intentionally hit and killed a pedestrian at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Center Street by the Eastport Plaza shopping center, then fled the scene.

The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Frederick Deatric Moore, is facing charges of second-degree murder and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Then on Tuesday June 7, around 1:30 p.m., the driver of a flatbed truck struck and killed a man riding an e-bike at Northeast 100th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street and left the scene.

A witness said the victim had been pulling his dog in a bike trailer. The dog reportedly survived, but the cyclist did not.

Officers found the suspect's truck about an hour after the crash and arrested 41-year-old Kenlly Leyvachi on charges of first-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver.