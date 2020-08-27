'Another obstacle we need to overcome': Portland-metro restaurant and food carts hit with theft and break-in

Within a week, 808 Grinds and the Cartlandia pod were both the victims of theft. It comes at a time when restaurants and food carts are already struggling.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating two separate crimes at popular places for tasty food in the Portland metro.

Overnight, Thursday, Aug. 20, a catering van was stolen from 808 Grinds Hawaiian Café in Beaverton. Then, between Sunday night and Monday morning, about eight food carts were broken into and damaged at the Cartlandia food cart pod in Southeast Portland, according to police.

Jensen Yip is the owner of 808 Grinds, sharing his culture and passion for food with authentic Hawaiian cuisine. He is managing to stay upbeat despite the pandemic; a tumultuous time for the restaurant industry.

“Just a feeling that we grew up with; Aloha they call it,” he said.

To make matters worse, he’s now dealing with the loss of the 808 Grinds catering van, stolen from the parking lot of his Beaverton location on SW Park Way.



“It's been tough losing it,” he said. “Just because it's hard right now and we need [to] capitalize on every catering event or event that we have. And just to not have it really sucks.”

The van was taken sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. Aug. 20, according to Yip.



“We've overcome so much more in these past few months with COVID and the economy,” Yip said, “And the way things are going now…this is just another obstacle that we need to overcome.”

The van is a white, 2007 Econoline van with the Oregon license plate 948-DVC. Magnetic 808 Grinds logos were attached to the sides before it was taken. Yip thinks the thief or thieves likely took them off by now.

The stolen van is a 2007 white Ford Econoline (similar to the one in the photo)



License plate: 948-DVC



The @808GRINDS logo was on the side, but may have been torn off my now.



There's a dent on the rear passenger side along with a sticker of the Hawaiian island chain. pic.twitter.com/yyo4xze40A — Brittany Falkers (@BrittanyFalkers) August 26, 2020

There are some other details that set it apart from other vans like theirs. It has a small dent on the back-passenger corner of the van, along with a sticker of the Hawaiian Islands chain. There’s also a mark from deep fryer oil on the back driver's side, Yip said.

If the stolen van wasn’t violating enough, the culprit also emptied out a dumpster of trash and spread it around the parking lot.



“It doesn't make any sense; besides they just had some time on their hands and wanted to cause a ruckus,” Yip said.



Meanwhile, in Southeast Portland, Amy Collins is picking up the pieces of a break-in at her food cart in the Cartlandia food cart pod on Southeast 82nd Avenue.



“Really just the violation of somebody being in my happy place. It's just hard,” Collins said. She owns We Are Baked, a food cart that specializes in fresh baked cookies to order.



“I don't put them in the oven until you order them. They're hot, fresh, and delicious,” she said.

The windows of We Are Baked were broken, cash stolen from the register, and a big mess left for her to clean. Collins must also throw out much of her inventory because of the coronavirus. She’s worried the thief may have touched product inside.



Police say sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning at least eight food carts were burglarized and damaged. Collins has been forced to close her cart for several days to make repairs.



“It's gonna hurt. I am out of business for a few days and I have a child at home and a family, and I need to be able to feed them and myself, pay bills and pay my rent here,” Collins said. “So, every day that I'm out of work -- that's just another bill I've got to stretch to the next time. And so, that's kind of scary and sad.”



In true Portland food cart resiliency, these food industry workers are trying to stay positive, hoping the community steps in the show their support.



“When life hands you lemons you gotta make lemonade,” Collins said. “So, I guess we're going to make a whole bucket full.”



If you have information on either of these incidents call the police.

