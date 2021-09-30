Employees hide in freezer after man uses rock to break into McDonald's in NE Portland

Police said the lobby was closed but employees were still working the drive-thru.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said a man used a rock to smash into a McDonald's at Northeast 103rd Avenue and Halsey Street while employees were working early Thursday morning.

At 12:52 a.m., officers responded to a report of someone pounding on the doors of the fast-food restaurant. The lobby was closed but the drive-thru was still open, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a press release.

The officers, including a crisis intervention team member, tried to deescalate the situation, but the man remained uncooperative so they backed off and monitored the situation from a distance.

A short time later, the man used a grapefruit-sized rock to break a glass door and get inside. Employees hid in a freezer room to get away from him and as officers chased him inside, PPB said.

Then the suspect barricaded himself in the breakroom.

Officers got the employees out of the building while continuing to negotiate with the him. Police said they tried to talk the man out of the room for quite some time but eventually, an officer used a sledge hammer to break a window and get inside while another officer deployed pepper spray.