MAX train hate crime suspect was involved in another fight on a MAX train earlier this year, court documents show

Portland police said Adrian Cummins stabbed two 17-year-old boys on Saturday in the Lents neighborhood because of his "perception" of their race.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of stabbing two teenage boys Saturday night in what police said was a racially motivated attack at a MAX stop in Southeast Portland, was accused of violence in a separate incident on a MAX train earlier this year, court records show.

The suspect, Adrian Cummins, fought another man on the MAX in downtown Portland in April, court documents show.

During that fight, Cummins dropped a gun. He was charged with having a gun and a silencer as a convicted felon, but those charges were dismissed by a Multnomah County judge on Thursday — just two days before Cummins was accused of stabbing two 17-year-old boys at the Green Line Flavel Street Station.

Cummins is a convicted felon who served time in Florida. He's listed as "houseless" and "transient" in court documents.

He now faces multiple assault charges and bias crime charges for Saturday's attack. Police said he stabbed the two boys because of his "perception" of their race. The boys are expected to be OK with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, police haven’t shared the race of the teenage victims or why they believe the attack was racially motivated.

Cummins' history of violence includes an arrest in July for menacing with a knife. That same month, he was cited for having fentanyl. After failing to appear in court for other charges, Cummins had a warrant out for his arrest before Saturday night's incident, when he allegedly stabbed the two teenagers just before 6 p.m. at the Green Line Flavel Street station.

Police said the attack started on the MAX and continued onto the platform. They found a knife nearby.