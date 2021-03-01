Portland man who struck officer with pickup on Christmas Eve escapes holding cell, police say

David Dahlen escaped the Justice Center on Jan. 2 within hours of getting arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to police.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of hitting a Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officer with a pickup truck on Christmas Eve escaped from police custody Saturday afternoon.

David Dahlen, 24, allegedly struck Ofc. Jennifer Pierce with a stolen pickup near Southeast 39th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. At some point during the incident, the officer fired her weapon.

Pierce, a 15-year police veteran, suffered a broken pelvis. The driver of the pickup fled the scene before abandoning the vehicle a couple miles away.

Then at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police located and arrested Dahlen following a short foot chase near Southeast 101st Avenue and Insley Street.

He was picked up on warrants for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and assaulting a public safety officer, among other charges. He was transported to the Justice Center at Southwest Second Avenue and Main Street to be interviewed.

At 5:30 p.m., detectives discovered that Dahlen had escaped from his holding cell, which they said had been secure. The building was immediately placed on lockdown and authorities confirmed Dahlen had made it outside. He was last seen running northbound.

Search efforts are underway to recapture the suspect, and police are asking for the public's help in locating him. Police said they have no reason to believe he poses a direct threat to the public.

Dahlen stands at 5'8" and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Police said he had a "noticeable amount of dried mud" on his clothing.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to call 911 right away.