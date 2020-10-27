Portland man stabbed to death in apartment building; police searching for suspect

Matthew Choi was stabbed inside his apartment building, near the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Pine Street, early Sunday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 33-year-old Portland man was fatally stabbed inside his apartment building early Sunday morning and detectives are looking for the suspect.

Matthew Choi died of a homicide by stabbing, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Choi was stabbed inside his apartment building near the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Pine Street. The building has a secure entrance, police said.

Detectives are trying to identify a potential suspect in the case. They are looking for a Black man who is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 with a medium build. The suspect was wearing dark clothes and a blue mask, police said.

Detectives are interested in viewing any surveillance video from nearby homes or businesses that captured activity from Southeast 11th to 13th avenues, and Southeast Ankeny to Stark streets early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at (503) 823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at (503) 823-0395.