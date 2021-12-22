Portland homicide suspect accidentally shot cousin during fight, court docs say

Police said Borrissean Washington, 26, used a gun to hit someone during a fight outside a Southeast Portland strip club when it went off.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man is accused of fatally shooting his cousin during a fight outside a Southeast Portland strip club when he hit someone with a gun and it unintentionally went off, according to court documents obtained by KGW.

Police said Borrissean Washington, 26, was outside Shimmers Gentleman's Club off Southeast 82nd and Foster on Dec. 19 around 2 a.m. when he got into an verbal altercation with a man named Travis Tsosie.

As the men were exchanging words, surveillance shows Tsosie punch Washington in the face, and a brawl ensued, says a probable cause affidavit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Washington left the fight to go back in the club and returned with his cousin, Daquan Turner, 27, of Portland.

The surveillance footage shows Turner pulling a gun with an extended magazine out of his jacket, the affidavit says, and Washington appears grab the gun away from him.

Washington can be seen pointing the gun at Tsosie before hitting him with the magazine end of it. When he hit Tsosie, the gun went off and Turner, who was standing about 15-20 feet away, took a bullet to the chest.

Washington and the victim's brother, who was also involved in the fight, went to Turner's side to help him, but he was dead by the time officers arrived, the affidavit says.

Washington later told police he had taken the gun away from his cousin because he didn't want him to shoot anybody. He said his finger was not on the trigger when the gun went off.