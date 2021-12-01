Portland man sentenced to nearly 7 years in prison for fatally shooting childhood friend

Tyler Wayne Pierce was sentenced Friday for the June 19, 2019 death of 30-year-old Justin Stewart.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man who said he was just "fooling around" when he put a gun to his childhood friend's chin and fired the weapon has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

The Oregonian reports 33-year-old Tyler Wayne Pierce was sentenced Friday for the June 19, 2019 death of 30-year-old Justin Stewart. Pierce pleaded guilty in November to second-degree manslaughter with a firearm.