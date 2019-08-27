PORTLAND, Ore. — A 41-year-old man who fractured his mother's eye socket, nose and some of her ribs has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sean Tester punched, kicked and bit his mother's face during the assault in the Corbett home they shared. Prosecutors say Tester then called 911 to report a home invasion, saying he found his mother injured after returning home from a bar Feb. 21.

Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find the woman in a pool of blood, but no signs that someone forced their way into the home. Tester eventually said there was no intruder, and described the assault in detail.

During a hearing Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Tester pleaded guilty to assault and coercion, both constituting domestic violence. He also acknowledged that he'd violated his probation for previous arson and coercion convictions.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive