GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police arrested a Portland man who they said impersonated a police officer, showed up at a woman’s job and forced her to get in his car.

Relu Oltean, 40, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Clackamas County Jail.

According to police, Oltean gave two women a ride to their hotel after their car broke down near Highway 99 and Powell Boulevard on Sept. 23. He was wearing a ballistic vest with the words “SWAT Team” on it and claimed to be a police officer. He drove a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan with police lights in the grill.

The following day, Oltean showed up uninvited to the women’s place of employment in Happy Valley, police said. He told her she needed to come with him, and she did not believe she had a choice. After driving around, she convinced him to drop her off at her hotel, where she went inside, locked the door and called police.

Detectives are looking for anyone who has interacted with Oltean while he stated he was a police officer. Anyone with information should call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.

