PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man was indicted on 31 charges of sex crimes involving four minors.

Randy Shefstad, 52, faces charges of luring a minor, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, encouraging child sex abuse, and encouraging sexual abuse of an animal. He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

The indictment alleges Shefstad used graphic and sexual language to electronically communicate with four minors in four different states. Shefstad allegedly sent videos and photos of himself engaging in sexual acts and received nude images of the underage victims.

The victims were between the ages of 10-12 and lived outside of Oregon, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. KGW has learned three of the four victims have autism and two of the four are also intellectually disabled.

The investigation into Shefstad began in October of 2017 when parents of one of the victims found sexually explicit content on their child’s phone. The parents reported the information to law enforcement in Texas, who contacted the Portland Police Bureau’s Child Abuse Te

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office provides support during the reporting of sex crimes and domestic violence. The Victims’ Assistance Program can be reached at 503-988-3222.

