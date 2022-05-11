Madison South assault victim dies in the hospital, police say; suspect now in custody

19-year-old victim Clyde Hunt was seriously injured in an assault, police said, dying weeks later in the hospital.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police on Wednesday released details of an assault that resulted in a young man's death back in April, announcing that a suspect is now in custody.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on April 7, officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to an assault call from a hotel in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue. Officers arrived to find 19-year-old Clyde K. Hunt in the parking lot of the hotel, suffering from serious head injuries caused by an apparent assault.

Hunt was taken to a hospital for treatment, PPB said. He died as a result of his injuries weeks later, on April 26.

An autopsy conducted by a medical examiner determined that Hunt had died from delayed complications from traumatic brain injury. His death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives from the Portland police homicide and assault units investigated Hunt's assault, eventually getting an arrest warrant for Jacauree T. Walker, 25, of Portland. On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Walker in Portland.

Walker was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center on the warrant for second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.