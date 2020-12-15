Portland kindergarten teacher carjacked while delivering supplies to students

The incident happened Monday afternoon in Northeast Portland, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland kindergarten teacher was carjacked at gunpoint while delivering supplies to her students Monday afternoon.

Portland police said the teacher was in her car on Northeast Wygant Street, near 60th Avenue, when two people opened her door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her car.

The teacher got out of the car and the suspects drove away. It happened around 1:30 p.m.

The suspects are two Black men in their late teens or early 20s, police said.

The stolen car is a black 2018 Honda Accord with Oregon license plate 328KZK.