Immigrant and refugee community in Portland mourns mother killed by gun violence

The deceased woman's kids and husband were injured by gunfire, but they are expected to survive.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's immigrant and refugee community is grieving after a mother was gunned down on a city street.

"What was unique to this is it hit home," said Abdikadir Bashir, founding executive director of the Center for African Immigrants and Refugees Organization (CAIRO).

A family that belongs to CAIRO was in a vehicle that was shot up in at Southeast 128th and Foster late Sunday night.

"It's not surprising to see they were together in a car," Bashir said. "That's the kind of family they are. What a tragedy."

The mother, a refugee from Sudan, was killed by the gunfire. The father, a refugee from Somalia, was badly hurt but should survive, along should the couple's 1-year-old, who was shot in the leg, and 5-year-old, who was shot in the arm.

"I'm going to try not to cry," Tram Gonzales said.

Gonzales is one of the 5-year-old's instructors at CAIRO Academy. She described the boy as shy but beyond sweet.

"I can't imagine him going through this," Gonzales said. "In the car with his sibling and his mom and dad. He's just the greatest."

"Little kids injured by gunfire is especially heartbreaking to me and to everyone I'm sure," Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell added.

Chief Lovell spoke briefly about the weekend shooting at a press conference Tuesday. He was asked if the family was the intended target.

"I don't have enough information to say either way they were or weren't," Lovell said. "We're looking into that and hope to determine that during the course of the investigation."

Regardless, the survivors of the shooting, especially the kids, will have to endure a lifetime of heartache.

"Seeing your mom or dad being shot and you shot in the process as well, your mom dying on the scene, that'll probably never be wiped from their memory," Bashir said.

CAIRO has launched a GoFundMe to help the family with expenses.