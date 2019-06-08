PORTLAND, Ore. — A burglar armed with a machete was arrested after he was held at gunpoint by a homeowner in Southeast Portland on Monday night, according to police.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 8000 block of Southeast Francis Street. Officers arrived and found the homeowner holding the suspect at gunpoint, according to Portland police.

Police said the homeowner found the suspect, who was holding a machete, in the garage. The homeowner fired two shots and the suspect then complied with the homeowner until officers arrived, police said.

Police said William Kennedy was armed with a machete when he broke into a Southeast Portland home

Portland police

No one was injured.

The suspect, 50-year-old William James Kennedy, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a count of second-degree burglary.