PORTLAND, Ore. — Three North Portland food cart owners had their businesses broken into early Tuesday, but the way they think it happened surprised them. They said surveillance video shows the suspect first used a drone to scope out the place.

Both Hapa Howies and PDX Donerland were broken into in the Piedmont Station Food Cart Pod.

“It's unfortunate and frustrating why someone would want to do this, especially this latest one because we knew that it wasn't a crime of opportunity,” said Ron Sanpedro, the co-owner of PDX Donerland. “They took the time to scope the pod out with a drone.”

The owners said they have had their food carts broken into several times, but this was different.

“This is my second break-in in three months,” said Kiaha Rasmussen, the owner of Hapa Howies. “First one was pretty rough and you just don't think you're going to have another one happen, especially one as bizarre as this.”

The suspect cut a hole in the fence to get in. He was then caught on surveillance video cutting the lock on the door to Hapa Howies. The owners think he first used the drone because it looked like he knew what he was doing.

Watch: Surveillance video appears to show drone

“Walks right up to my cart and then cuts the lock off, didn't bother to stop or look at it, wasn't confused, like he knew what he was looking for,” Rasmussen said.

That same morning, just two blocks away, the owner of Sabor Casero Taqueria Y Pupuseria caught the man in his food cart and took video on his cellphone. They said this was the third time they have caught this same man breaking in.

The owners also think it is the same person who broke into the Piedmont Station Food Carts because he is wearing the same jacket with the letters “LSC” on the back in both videos.

The man got away with a small amount of cash, utensils, two blank checks, speakers, and the tablets Hapa Howies needs to fulfill delivery orders. Without the tablets they can't fulfill any Uber Eats, DoorDash, or Grubhub orders, which make up a good amount of their business as it gets colder.

It's frustrating because these food cart owners just want to keep doing what they love.

“I love it,” Rasmussen said. “I actually left the corporate world to be doing this and feeding people's been amazing, the customers are great.”

“People don’t take that into account, we're just like everyone else trying to make it. This is our business we don't work for anyone but ourselves,” Sanpedro said.

