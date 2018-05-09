PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters trying to put out a burning car found a body inside the vehicle and immediately summoned police. Homicide detectives and forensics specialists were dispatched to the scene.

KGW photojournalist Eric Patterson reported that a burned body was removed from the trunk of the vehicle.

Firefighters responded to the car fire at 1 a.m. in the 6200 block of North Marine Drive, a stretch of industrial businesses west of Interstate 5. The car was parked in the lot of the Marine Drive Distribution Center.

Portland firefighters found a body in this burning car on Marine Drive about 1 a.m. Sept.5, 2018. (KGW)

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact the Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

