PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters trying to put out a burning car found a body inside the vehicle and immediately summoned police. Homicide detectives and forensics specialists were dispatched to the scene.
KGW photojournalist Eric Patterson reported that a burned body was removed from the trunk of the vehicle.
Firefighters responded to the car fire at 1 a.m. in the 6200 block of North Marine Drive, a stretch of industrial businesses west of Interstate 5. The car was parked in the lot of the Marine Drive Distribution Center.
Rollins, MichaelAnyone with information about this investigation should contact the Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
