Portland Fire & Rescue seeks help identifying suspected serial arsonist in inner southeast

A single suspect is believed to have set off 10 fires early Wednesday morning in the Kerns, Buckman, Hosford-Abernethy and Brooklyn neighborhoods.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue is asking for the public's help to identify a serial arson suspect believed to have ignited about 10 fires early Wednesday morning along a trajectory that crosses through most of inner Southeast Portland.

The first suspicious fire began at around 3 a.m. in the Kerns neighborhood near the corner of Northeast 28th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, according to a news release from the fire department. From there, the arsonist apparently moved in a southwest and then southerly direction, setting off more fires in the Kerns, Buckman, Hosford-Abernethy and Brooklyn neighborhoods, with the final fire occurring just after 7 a.m. in Hosford-Abernethy.

The bureau's Arson Investigations Unit is investigating with help from the Accelerant Detection Canine Team. Evidence collected at the scenes points to a serial arsonist, according to the news release, and the bureau released two surveillance photos believed to show a potential suspect.

The fire department is also asking the public to study a map of the fire locations and see if anyone has home or business security cameras near any of the locations that may have captured footage of the suspect. The department is also asking for anyone who discovered an additional fire in the same geographic area this morning to let officials know. Anyone with information should contact Lt. Jason Andersen at 503-823-3787.

Portland Fire released a map with each fire location marked, along with a list of the approximate addresses and times when they occured:

3:15 a.m., 2800 block of NE Sandy Boulevard

4:51 a.m.,1400 block of SE Ankeny Street

5:04 a.m., 900 block of SE 9th Avenue

5:17 a.m., 1300 block of SE 10th Avenue

5:28 a.m., 900 block of SE 11th Avenue

5:38 a.m., 2500 block of SE 8th Avenue

5:56 a.m., 3500 block of SE 14th Avenue

6:15 a.m., 700 block of SE Franklin Street

6:46 a.m., intersection of SE Milwaukie Avenue and Cora Street

6:54 a.m., intersection of SE Milwaukie Avenue and Mall Street

7:16 a.m., 4500 block of SE McLoughlin Boulevard