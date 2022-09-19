Man tried to abduct 5-year-old and threatened stabbing, Portland police say

Police said that the suspect, 43-year-old Spencer Meng, was arrested but needed to be taken to the hospital for an undisclosed reason.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Less than 24 hours after an Amber Alert was issued for a young girl who was asleep in a car when it was stolen in Southeast Portland, police say there was an unrelated abduction attempt of a 5-year-old girl downtown.

Portland police said that officers from the Central Precinct responded at 2:30 p.m. on Monday to an attempted kidnapping call at Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest Davis.

A male suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Spencer T. Meng, allegedly claimed that the 5-year-old girl was his daughter and he "thought her caregiver was harming her."

Meng tried to take the child and threatened to stab the caregiver with a knife, Portland police said. The caregiver pulled out pepper spray and reportedly sprayed Meng, getting the child to safety.

Officers found and arrested Meng, taking him to jail, but police said that he was "refused for medical reasons." He was then taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was placed on a police officer hold for being a danger to others.

Meng's condition is unknown and Portland police did not reveal the reason for his transfer to the hospital. He was issued with a felony criminal citation for second-degree attempted kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and a violation for possession of methamphetamine.