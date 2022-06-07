Portland police arrest one during Monday night vandalism downtown

Police said dozens of black-clad demonstrators set off fireworks and set small fires before marching through downtown, vandalizing businesses.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau said it is still working to identify people suspected of vandalizing businesses downtown during a demonstration that unfolded Monday night. One person was taken into custody at the time.

According to the agency's narrative of events, a group of mostly black-clad demonstrators began gathering at Lownsdale Square downtown around 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Some launched fireworks and set small fires, PPB said, though none of the fires were large enough to warrant response from firefighters.

Around 10 p.m., roughly 100 people left the park and began marching through downtown. PPB said that it began receiving reports of vandalism along the route. The group eventually returned to Lownsdale Square.

Shortly after midnight, officers caught one person using spray paint on a building. The suspect ran when officers approached, but PPB said that a bystander tackled the suspect.

Police arrested Michael Andrew Kenzler, 25, charging him with criminal mischief, interfering with a public safety officer and escape. PPB said that Kenzler had spray paint and parts of commercial fireworks.

Kenzler's arrest was the only one reported in connection with the vandalism as of Wednesday, but PPB said that it is still looking into the case.

I am disappointed that a small group of people continue to show up and vandalize neighborhoods around Portland. We have seen these actions occur not only last night in downtown but recently similar destructive events have happened — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) July 5, 2022

"It is important to remember that although arrests are not always made at the scene, when tensions are high, this does not mean that people are not being charged with crimes later," the agency said in a statement.

PPB has also asked for the FBI’s help in finding out who was involved in Monday night’s chaos. The FBI released the following statement:

"We are aware of the incident on Monday night and we are working with our law enforcement partners and within federal guidelines to determine, what, if any, specific FBI action is warranted."