PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of killing two people in Portland in November is being investigated by police in Seattle for a shooting there.

James Javontae Barquet, 26, allegedly shot and killed two people just hours apart, in what were apparently random attacks. Both victims were shot in the head.

James J. Barquet, 26, has been accused of two counts of aggravated murder, which has a potential death penalty. He was also accused of first-degree robbery and four counts of felon in possession of a firearm. (KGW)

He is also being investigated by Seattle police detectives for a shooting on the same day, before the alleged Portland crime spree started. A woman at a bus stop in Seattle survived a gunshot to the head in the early hours of Nov. 19.

Seattle police will only say they are looking at Barquet and any other possibilities, but have not named a suspect. And they will not confirm The Oregonian report that SPD detectives attempted to visit Barquet after his arrest in Portland.

Barquet pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated murder, robbery and felon in possession on a firearm. He is being held in the Multnomah County Jail.

While Portland police won’t comment on the Seattle case, a spokesman did say cooperation between agencies is not unusual.

“Crimes and the people that commit crimes often times don’t just reside in one jurisdiction and they may travel from one city to the next or they may travel to different states,” said Sgt. Chris Burley. “And that’s why our investigators, when appropriate, share information.”