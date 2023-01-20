2 men killed in separate shootings in Portland

Officers found a man dead after a shooting at an apartment in northeast Portland. Another man died in a separate shooting in southeast Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened across the city within a span of about two hours, between late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the first shooting around 11:47 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. They arrived at an apartment near Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 42nd Avenue in Portland's Cully neighborhood and found a man dead. The suspect, or suspects, had left the area before they arrived, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Police have not arrested anyone connected to the case. Portland Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

Around 2:03 a.m., a little more than two hours later, police officers responded to another shooting about five miles away near Southeast Taylor Street and Southeast 86th Avenue in the Montavilla neighborhood. Officers found a man dead. Police confirmed to KGW at the scene that they detained another man believed to be involved in the shooting who had stayed at the scene. PPB said they are not currently looking for any suspects.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating both shootings. As of Jan. 20, three people have died in shootings in Portland since the start of 2023.

Police asks for help with shooting investigations

Portland police are asking anyone with information about the shooting near Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 42nd Avenue to contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889, or Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466 and reference case number 23-18018.

Anyone with details on the shooting near Southeast Taylor Street and Southeast 86th Avenue is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-3774, or Detective Eric McDaniel Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833 and reference case number PP23-18085.