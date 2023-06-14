FBI offers up to $15K reward in 2022 shooting that killed man in Southeast Portland

Geavauntae Sherman, 22, was shot and killed during a birthday party in Raymond City Park on June 20, 2022. Police have not arrested the suspect.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly one year ago, 22-year-old Geavauntae Sherman was shot and killed while celebrating his little sister's birthday in a southeast Portland park.

Portland police have not arrested the person responsible for murdering Sherman. On Wednesday, the FBI announced it's offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to the person's arrest and conviction.

On June 20, 2022, officers responded to a shooting around 10:10 p.m. at Raymond City Park, which is located near the intersection of Southeast 118th Avenue and Liebe Street.

KGW spoke to Sherman's family members in the days following the deadly shooting. Family members said another large group at the park got into an argument with them over a swing, and that Sherman had stepped in to try to calm everyone down when he was shot.

The family members called 911, but couldn't get through to anyone so they put Sherman in a car and headed for the hospital. They spotted a police vehicle near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Division Street.

"I swerved in front of the police to make them stop, and when they stopped they got out and they took my son out of the vehicle and checked his pulse and said it was too late," Alydia Nacoste, Sherman's mother, told KGW in June 2022.

A KGW crew went to Raymond City Park after the deadly shooting and found food, cups and other personal items left behind.

The FBI believes a man from the other group murdered Sherman. The man has not been identified.

"Geavauntae Sherman was celebrating his little sister’s birthday when he was killed in the middle of a Portland city park. An argument that began over playground equipment ended in loss of life," said Kieran L. Ramsey with the FBI Portland Field Office in a news release on Wednesday.

Ramsey added that there were dozens of witnesses in the park at the time of the deadly shooting. He wants those witnesses to come forward and share what they remember.

"We hope the $15,000 reward will encourage anyone with information to reach out to the FBI and to help this family get the justice they deserve," Ramsey said.