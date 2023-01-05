Investigators release surveillance photos of suspect in SE Portland bank arson

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to an early morning fire at Bank of America on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard on Dec. 31.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Fire Investigations Unit released surveillance photos of a man suspected of arson at a bank in Southeast Portland in late December.

Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded around 3:13 a.m. to a fire at Bank of America on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 38th Avenue on Dec. 31, 2021. Firefighters reported seeing smoke from the building's front door when they arrived. They located several hot spots inside the building, but the fire did not spread to the basement. A second alarm was called and additional crews were deployed to help put the fire out, which was extinguished about an hour later.

Portland police said the case is being investigated as arson.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect on Jan. 5, less than a week after the fire. One of the photos shows the suspect wearing a gray or black hoodie with the word "Montana" on the front. The suspect is also shown wearing a tan colored face mask, and a blue hat with a gray rim. Another surveillance photo shows the suspect carrying a red and white Target plastic bag.

An anonymous person online submitted an email that was published in a blog on Jan. 1 claiming responsibility for the crime. The post says, in part:

I attack for revenge against capital for the hell it creates, to break the illusion of police control that usually protects it, and just because I can.

Bank of America funds the Atlanta Police Foundation and a thousand other projects of control. Earlier that day, the six friends in Atlanta charged with “domestic terrorism” were released from jail. May this fire bring them some warmth in winter.

The Portland Fire Investigations Unit said investigators are aware of the blog post and cannot verify the authenticity of it at this time.

"Investigators will consider any potential evidence in their effort to determine who is responsible. However, if anyone has more information about the post and the person who made it, they’re asked to contact us," the unit wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Portland police detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@police.portlandoregon.gov, or call the PF&R Fire Investigation Unit’s tip line at 503-823-3473, referencing police case number 22-345266 and PF&R case number 22-136888.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are also investigating.