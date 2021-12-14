Man tries to kidnap child in front of dad in NW Portland, police say

The suspect grabbed a 6-year-old boy but ran away when the child's father fought him off Tuesday afternoon in the Pearl district.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are trying to identify a man suspected of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon in downtown's Pearl District.

Around 3:20 p.m., officers got a call about a man trying to grab the child, who had been walking with his father in the area of The Fields Park off Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest Overton Street.

Police said the boy's father fought off the suspect. Officers were unable to locate the suspect after he ran away.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, aged 20 to 30, about 5-foot-1 to 5-foot-3, heavyset with dark hair. Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, "white wash jeans," black and white shoes and a grey beanie with a ball on top.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) released surveillance images of the suspect. The bureau is looking to speak with anyone with information pertaining to this case.