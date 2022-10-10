Multiple youths detained after Portland armed robberies

Portland Police shut down a neighborhood in Northeast Portland early Sunday morning to search for the juvenile suspects.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said multiple youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of Northeast Portland where they allegedly robbed pedestrians at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday to a reported robbery at Northeast 52nd Avenue and Alberta Street. They found that multiple pedestrians had been robbed at gun point, according to the Portland Police Bureau, but no one was hurt.

Police located a vehicle linked to the crimes and attempted to stop it it. After a chase, several occupants jumped from the vehicle and ran. Officers closed down an eight-block area between Northeast Siskiyou and Fremont Streets, from Northeast 76th to Northeast 80th, to try to find them.

Because police believe the youths were armed, people living in an eight-block area were asked to stay inside, with windows and doors locked while police searched for them.

Police dogs and tactical units were brought in to help find the youths. Officers found some of the suspects hiding within the eight-block perimeter they set up and they opened the area back up just before 6 a.m.