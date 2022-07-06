Portland-area serial robbery suspect arrested after standoff, police say

Portland police said the suspect is connected to as many as 16 recent robberies in Portland, and Vancouver police linked him to more than 30 across the metro area.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The above video aired Tuesday, before the arrest was announced.

A suspect connected to a string of recent armed robberies throughout the Portland area was arrested Tuesday evening after a standoff on at an apartment on Hayden Island, Portland police said.

Andrey R. Mazur, 32, was booked in Multnomah County jail on two counts of second-degree robbery, with further charges expected.

The suspect has been connected to as many as 16 robberies going back to May 9, including two on Tuesday afternoon, the first of which took place at 2:24 p.m. at a coffee bar in North Portland, according to a Wednesday news release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

In a separate news release Tuesday morning, the Vancouver Police Department asked for the public's help to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for more than 30 robberies across the Portland metro area between April 7 and June 6.

Vancouver police spokesperson Kim Kapp confirmed that the suspect arrested on Tuesday evening is believed to be the same one referenced in the Tuesday morning press release.

Nearly a dozen other Portland-area law enforcement agencies are investigating the robberies, Vancouver police said on Tuesday, including the sheriff's offices from Clark, Clackamas and Washington counties.

Portland police officers were dispatched to a report of another armed robbery at a bar on North Lombard Street at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, PPB said. A public safety support specialist on patrol nearby saw the suspect driving away and notified other units.

PPB's air support airplane tracked the suspect's car from above and saw him driving fast and weaving through traffic, police said. The suspect eventually parked and jumped out of the car along North Hayden Bay Drive.

Responding officers tracked him to a nearby apartment building and called in crisis negotiators because he was believed to be armed. After four hours, the suspect surrendered. He had shaved off his hair in an attempt to change his appearance, police said. Police recovered what was determined to be a semiautomatic handgun replica from the scene.

Detectives who responded to the scene initially connected the suspect to the coffee bar robbery earlier that afternoon, and then later connected him to as many as 14 other recent robberies on Portland.