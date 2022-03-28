Former Port Angeles naturopath sentenced for selling phony COVID-19 treatment

Richard Marschall was sentenced to eight months in prison for misbranding and selling products across state lines that he claimed could prevent and treat COVID-19.

TACOMA, Wash. — A former Port Angeles naturopath was sentenced to eight months in prison for selling a product he claimed could prevent and treat multiple serious diseases like COVID-19 and MRSA, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.

Richard Marschall, 69, was convicted of a federal felony related to misbranding and selling his product, the "Dynamic Duo," across state lines during 2020.

Marschall claimed the product, which was comprised of garlic extract and larch tree starch, killed the COVID-19 virus and boosted the production of white blood cells that attack infections, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas Brown.

This is Marschall's third conviction for the introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce. He was also prosecuted in 2011 and 2017 for similar crimes. His naturopath license was revoked by the state of Washington in 2018.

“Mr. Marschall has a history of lying to patients about their health and his proposed treatments. His lies, in this case, are particularly troubling because he employed them when advising others about a deadly pandemic,” said Brown. “As people became fearful and searched for answers, Marschall touted an unproven treatment as a miracle cure for the deadly disease. Such conduct can prevent patients from getting the legitimate treatment they need if they become ill.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began receiving complaints about Facebook posts advertising Marschall's products in March of 2020. Marschall's Facebook page claimed the "Dynamic Duo" product could "crush" viruses including COVID-19 and other illnesses like MRSA "even if there is antibiotic resistance," according to the US Attorney's Office.

Marschall identified himself as a retired naturopath and health coach.

On March 30, an FDA investigator spoke to Marschall on the phone posing as a customer concerned about COVID-19. Marschall told the investigator the "Dynamic Duo" product could kill the virus and boost white blood cell production. The undercover investigator then proceeded to order the product, which cost $140 plus shipping.

When investigators received the shipment, they found the product itself was made by other manufacturers, and the labels did not claim to kill viruses, but the material added by Marschall said the substances could "crush 30 different viral infections, including those in the Corona family."