Polk County deputy shot on Highway 22 near Salem, expected to survive

SALEM, Ore. — A deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Office was shot Saturday morning on Highway 22 just west of Salem, the sheriff's office reported.

The sheriff's office said the deputy's injuries are not life threatening.

Highway 22 is closed in both directions at Doaks Ferry Road and at College Drive NW. The sheriff's office said is will stay closed for an extended period of time.

Oregon State Police is responding to the scene.

No other updates are available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

