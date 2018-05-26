State officials closed an Independence in-home daycare after investigating claims the provider allowed her adult son to have unsupervised access to children and failed to report claims of abuse.

Quinlyn Harden (pictured), 24, was arrested in March for allegedly sexually abusing a young girl at the daycare owned by his mother.

Ceola Harden, the owner of Stinky Feet Childcare, declined to comment to the Statesman Journal.

Her child-care license was revoked Friday by the Oregon Department of Education's Office of Child Care. The final revocation order came months after the office issued an emergency order of suspension on Jan. 25.

Ceola Harden did not fulfill her duty as a mandatory reporter

According to the suspension order, Ceola Harden "failed to provide a safe and healthy environment for child care children and has placed children for whom she is responsible for at risk" by allowing her son, who never underwent a background check or required registry, unfettered access to children.

Independence police told the Polk County Itemizer-Observer that more allegations of abuse were under investigation.

Ceola Harden also failed to report suspected abuse to the Oregon Department of Human Services, according to a complaint filed with the Office of Child Care. Registered child care providers are considered mandatory reporters and are legally required to report suspected abuse.

According to the complaint, a partner agency confirmed Harden knew about her son's inappropriate behavior and told the child victim, "It's okay. I'll take care of it. Don't tell your mom."

It also alleged that she would treat the child to ice cream or a trip to the dollar store as a reward for not telling.

Another complaint alleged that Quinlyn Harden and another unregistered adult would fill-in at the daycare while Ceola Harden went to the store, watched movies or spent time with friends.

Stinky Feet, a daycare and preschool, shut down over public health danger

Stinky Feet operated under a registered family child care home license since 2013. Its capacity is listed at 10 children. It is described online as both a daycare and a preschool.

According to Oregon administrative rules, adults not registered in the state's Central Background Registry are not allowed to have unsupervised access to children in a child care facility.

Based on the facts learned in the investigation, state officials determined there was a serious danger to public health and immediate action was necessary to protect children from abuse.

Chris Best, of the Gatti Law Firm, said he and fellow attorney Ron Sayer are representing two victims allegedly abused by Quinlyn Harden while they attended Stinky Feet Preschool.

"Our preliminary investigation has revealed that Ceola Harden allowed Quinlyn to live and at all times remain on the premises despite specific knowledge of her son’s predatory behavior toward the students of the preschool for many years," Best said.

Quinlyn Harden was arrested on charges of abusing one girl under the age of 14, but Best said there are additional victims.

"Given that Quinlyn was allowed to engage with all of the children despite the owner’s knowledge of abuse going back many years, we suspect there could be many more victims," he said.

Citing the pending criminal case and ongoing investigation, Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton declined to comment on whether additional charges would be filed.

On Friday, the Office of Child Care issued another order removing Ceola Harden from the Central Background Registry. Because of this, Harden will be unable to legally provide child care, said Priscilla Lowells, a senior legal and compliance specialist for the Office of Child Care.

Quinlyn Harden pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

First-degree sexual abuse is a Measure 11 crime requiring a mandatory minimum prison sentence. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of six years and three months in prison.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 12.

Indicators of child abuse

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, recognizing common indicators of abuse is the key to reporting abuse and neglect. Some common red flags include:

Withdrawal from friends or usual activities

Changes in behavior or changes in school performance

Depression, anxiety or unusual fears or a sudden loss of self-confidence

Frequent absences from school or reluctance to ride the school bus

Reluctance to leave or go to school activities

Attempts at running away

Rebellious or defiant behavior

Attempts at suicide

Unexplained injuries, such as bruises, fractures or burns

Injuries that don't match the given explanation

Untreated medical or dental problems

Sexual behavior or knowledge that's inappropriate for the child's age

Blood in the child's underwear

Trouble walking or sitting or complaints of genital pain

Abuse of other children sexually

Source: Mayo Clinic

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodwort@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-399-6884 or follow on Twitter @wmwoodworth

© 2018 KGW