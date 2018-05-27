WOODBURN, Ore. -- An apparent robbery at a Woodburn restaurant was actually staged by a woman and her accomplice, Woodburn police said.

Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation into a robbery reported at Gina's Restaurant on May 24.

After interviewing Chanh Tran, the person who sustained an injury during the "robbery," detectives determined she orchestrated the incident with the help of an accomplice, Conan Dehut, of Portland.

According to Woodburn police, Tran, 47, staged the robbery to occur in front of her friend, Chun Liu Huang, in an attempt to make her fear for her safety.

Tran recently met Dehut, 36, in the Portland area, bought him a phone and offered him money to stage the robbery attempt.

Video surveillance showed Tran dropping her accomplice off behind the restaurant more than an hour before the incident. Evidence also indicates that the two practiced the robbery the night before.

Dehut was arrested in Portland on Friday, May 25, and Tran cooperated with investigators.

Both are being held at Marion County Jail on charges of Attempted Robbery, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Menacing.

Woodburn police are asking anyone with any information to call 503-982-2345.

